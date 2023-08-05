Suspects Ram Stolen Vehicle Into Cannabis Store and Steal Merchandise, Police Say

An investigation was underway in Pierce County, Washington state, after multiple suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a cannabis store early Friday, August 4, and stole merchandise inside.

Footage posted to Facebook by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shows officers at the scene early Friday morning.

According to the post, deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a cannabis store near the town of Puyallup just before 4am Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found an empty vehicle rammed inside the entrance of the building.

“According to surveillance video on the store owner’s phone, the suspects rammed the front doors with the Kia, stole various merchandise, then fled in a second vehicle,” police said, adding that the car has been reported stolen in the nearby town of Renton.

“We’re working on obtaining a copy of the surveillance footage so you can help us identify the suspects. In the meantime, if you have any info on this crime, please submit an anonymous tip,” they said in the post. Credit: Pierce County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful