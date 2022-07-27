Suspect's Gun Fails to Fire in Botched Las Vegas Robbery

Security camera footage captured a suspect attempting to shoot a man in a Las Vegas suburb after he tried to rob the victim on the afternoon of July 24.

The victim arrived home and had just parked his car in his garage when the suspect approached him and “demanded property,” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The footage shows the suspect chasing the victim as he flees his home.

The suspect then tries to fire his gun several times with no success, before running away.

Security camera footage also captured a black sedan driving away from the scene. Officers believe that the “newer-model black sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows” belongs to the suspect.

LVMPD is asking anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via Storyful

