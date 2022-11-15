Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed

The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and Village Green Drive in Stockton. He was believed to be "out hunting" and had a firearm in his waistband, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at the time of the arrest. The 43-year-old's first court hearing was last month when he was arraigned for three of the six total killings police say are connected -- five in Stockton and one in Oakland. A woman also survived one of the attacks in Stockton.