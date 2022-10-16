Suspected Stockton serial killer caught with gun while 'out hunting,' police chief says
A man has been arrested in Stockton in connection to a series of killings in the city and one in Oakland, authorities announced on Saturday. He could face charges for the murders of six men. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested overnight "while out hunting," police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference with City Manager Harry Black, Mayor Kevin Lincoln and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. McFadden believes they "stopped another killing."