Suspected Russian Deserter Arrested in Rostov After Police Shooting

Russia’s Investigative Committee released footage on December 7 that they said showed the arrest of a suspected deserter who shot at police in Novoshakhtinsk in the country’s Rostov Oblast on December 6.

The unnamed man, seen wearing a camouflage uniform, was suspected of firing on police officers, prompting a lockdown and manhunt in the city on Tuesday, officials said. One officer was injured, Russian media reported.

According to Russian news outlet Mash, the man is suspected of being a deserter from the Russian army.

The committee said the man had previously been convicted of theft and robbery. Investigations are ongoing, the committee said. Credit: Russian Investigative Committee via Storyful