Suspected Meteor Soars Over Scotland

A fireball was spotted shooting through the night sky over Scotland and Ireland on Wednesday night, September 14.

The Daily Record reported the suspected meteor was seen above Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayrshire, the Borders, Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire, as well as Ireland, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The UK Meteor Network said it received over 200 public reports of the fireball as people started posting footage to social media.

This footage by Daniel Nell in Johnstone shows the fireball soaring through the sky. Credit: Daniel Nell via Storyful