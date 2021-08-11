Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Police Vehicle on Texas Expressway

A suspected intoxicated driver was caught on camera by police in Richardson, Texas, as he struck one of their vehicles on August 7.

This dashcam footage, released by Richardson Police Department, shows two police vehicles parked in the center and right-hand lanes of the South Central Expressway.

A car hits one of the vehicles as it drives past. Police said no one was injured. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, they said.

“This incident highlights the dangers of drinking and driving and why it’s important to have a designated driver if you’re out with friends or use a ride service,” police said. Credit: Richardson Police Department via Storyful