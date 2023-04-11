Suspect, victim identified in deadly Bonita shooting
Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Equitation Lane in Bonita around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man who was shot.
Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Equitation Lane in Bonita around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man who was shot.
Three months after being sued for sexual assault of a minor, the Aerosmith lead singer's responses included that the girl suing him consented, and he had immunity as her guardian
A Bragg aide called Jim Jordan's visit to Manhattan a stunt, saying New York City's murder rate was three times lower than in Columbus, Ohio.
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot a teacher at his Newport News, Virginia, elementary school is now facing charges, prosecutors announced Monday. A grand jury returned two indictments charging Deja Taylor with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm as to endanger a child, according to prosecutors. Taylor's 6-year-old son allegedly took a handgun from his home on Jan. 6, put it in his backpack and brought it to Richneck Elementary School where he allegedly shot and wounded 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in a first grade classroom.
One commenter suggested locking the patient in a closet, officials said.
The woman - a human trafficking victim - was found locked in a hut with a chain around her neck.
A man and his sister have been arrested and charged with murder
The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom now faces criminal charges in the shocking case, according to authorities. Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanour recklessness over the 6 January shooting of teacher Abigail Zwerner, prosecutors in Newport News announced on Monday. Ms Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot in the hand and chest and has filed a $40m lawsuit after undergoing a string of surgeries for her injuries.
Prosecutors claim in murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two kids, that she used "money, power, and sex," to her advantage.
Ontario's top court dismissed serial killer Dellen Millard's appeal of his murder conviction in the death of his father because it says the evidence is "overwhelming" that he committed the murder. In reasons published last week, the Ontario Court of Appeal rejected five points made by Millard in his argument that the guilty verdict was unreasonable. Millard was convicted of first-degree murder of Wayne Millard in September 2018. Millard shot his father in the eye while he slept in his Etobicoke
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
Trump singling out Judge Juan Merchan's wife and daughter, who have nothing to do with his criminal case, was "not something personal," James Trusty claimed.
Rescuers used chainsaws to cut their way to the body, police said.
The boy was pulled from the water and pronounced dead shortly after, police say.
The 22-year-old was shot outside a funeral service he and the 67-year-old relative were attending, police say.
A suspect attempted to car-jack a vehicle with a mother and her three children inside in Ooltewah, Tennessee, on April 8, the local sheriff’s office said.Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the mother told deputies that she had arrived home with her three children at around 11:45 am when a black SUV pulled in behind her and blocked her driveway.Ring camera released by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows the alleged attempted car-jacking on Double Eagle Court.The office said the suspect, a white male, exited his vehicle, walked into her garage and then walked to the passenger side of her vehicle and attempted to open the passenger side rear door.After the mother tried to back up her vehicle, the suspect got back in his SUV and backed up. The mother then drove through her yard to exit the property. The man and his vehicle remained on scene before eventually leaving the home, the sheriff’s office said.The sheriff’s office asked members of the public to come forward with information. Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Florida authorities said a car that belongs to Creekside Middle School teacher Robert Heikka, who disappeared in October 2020, and a body were found in a canal along in Volusia County
Relatives said Abdul Latif kept quiet about his terminal diagnosis until 48 hours before he died because he didn’t want to 'divert attention' from Fawziyah Javed's case.
Sixteen-year-old held on his outstanding warrants following massive manhunt
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A man who became trapped inside a notable piece of Edmonton public art made of large silver spheres was arrested soon after firefighters helped him escape the structure. Edmonton firefighters were called to the Talus Dome sculpture around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after someone walking by noticed a strange sight. A man was inside the mound of polished stainless steel balls with no way out. Connor Schwindt said he was on a post-Easter dinner run past the sculpture perched on the edge of Fox Drive and the