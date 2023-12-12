Suspect shot by police in Gallup after chase

The Canadian Press

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C., say two people were arrested after a 32-year-old man brought a dead infant to a hospital. Police say a second injured child was later found and brought to the hospital for a medical assessment. They say the man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested, but did not specify their relationship to the children. The pair has since been released. The RCMP say the Ministry of Children and Family Development has been informed and has launched an invest