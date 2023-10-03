Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old boy was on probation; U.S. 4th suspect found, police say
The U.S. Marshals are trying to track down a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in what prosecutors say started as an argument.
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said. Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investig
The Florida college student was on a hiking trip with his girlfriend when he was killed, prosecutors say.
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
The teenager was unconscious when she was sexually assaulted by another teen, deputies said.
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
A Winnipeg Sikh youth organization says it's concerned about the possibility of gang activity in the city after the fatal shooting of a man who police in India allege was a notorious criminal there.Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, was found dead by police in a duplex on Hazelton Drive, in northwest Winnipeg, on the morning of Sept. 20.His death came just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are credible allegations linking India to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan ac
A 19-year-old man with a learner's licence was caught driving 199 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday. RCMP say the driver was stopped at the Upper Levels Highway section of Highway 1, near Lonsdale Avenue, around 9 p.m. PT Friday.Mounties said the driver was racing with another vehicle on the highway when he was pulled over. Officers were unable to stop the second vehicle, according to North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak."We're hoping that young people get the mess
Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe reached speeds of up to 98mph before killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.
Police say the angry customer left the drive-thru and returned with a gun.
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a large street party near Dalhousie University on Sunday afternoon.In posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said a number of arrests have been made and tickets issued.Police said any action that "unreasonably disturbs the neighbourhood" would result in charges.According to a post, severe incidents could result in criminal charges and warnings do not have to be given before a ticket is issued.The street parties have been an ongoing problem
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
An Orange County doctor was charged last week of allegedly defrauding a COVID-19 program for uninsured patients by submitting false claims in a scheme that netted him about $150 million.
Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has been in jail since July. Authorities have been interviewing sex workers about their encounters with him.
GATINEAU, Que. — Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan wiped away tears Monday morning when military prosecutors withdrew the final charge against him, bringing an end to the case. The surprise announcement came as Whelan's defence team was preparing to cross-examine the complainant. "This has been a gong show from the start," said defence lawyer Phillip Millar. Whelan had pleaded not guilty to one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for improperly changing a performance report. Afte
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Additional suspects will be charged with smashing into stores in Philadelphia last week as law enforcement officials review video of the social-media fueled mayhem, prosecutors said Monday. More than 70 people already face a range of charges, such as burglary, conspiracy and riot, in the flash mob-style break-ins Tuesday night at dozens of stores including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple. All but six of the defendants are adults. “There was a lot of video from that first eve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by John Eastman, a conservative lawyer indicted in August over his role in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, in a case involving 10 emails that he had sought to shield from congressional investigators. The justices declined to hear Eastman's appeal of a lower court's refusal to wipe out a federal judge's determination that the emails could be turned over to a House of Representatives committee due to an exception to attorney-client privilege involving communications likely used in furtherance of a crime. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas did not participate in considering the case, the court's brief order showed.
Other lawyers who betray their law license have gotten considerably less time in prison than Alex Murdaugh accomplice Cory Fleming.
She listed herself as being on call for the trial, which had already ended, prosecutors say.