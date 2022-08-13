Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty

CBC

N.W.T. tennis players at the Canada Summer Games are off to an inspiring start. Teresa Martin, 17, and Ofira Duru, 15, posted a big win Sunday in the girls doubles, winning their match against Newfoundland and Labrador in three sets, including a lengthy 7-6 win in the second set. Martin, from Yellowknife, said she's never competed at such a large event before. "Overall, it was unreal. And we were really proud of ourselves and really happy with the outcome of the match," she said. "We realized we