Suspect injured after exchanging gunfire with Hugo police officer, OSBI says

Associated Press

Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.