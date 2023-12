CBC

Byron Watson's family is desperate to find him.Watson was last seen leaving his aunt's house in Maple Creek, Sask., on Nov. 26.His family says it is not in his nature to go missing and he is always in contact with them. They describe him as quiet but friendly.RCMP described Watson as 5'8", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in the news release about him being missing.Byron Watson has been missing since Nov. 26. (Submitted by Watson family)The family has been organizing ground searches of