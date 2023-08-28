Suspect in Choctaw high school football game shooting still on the run
Choctaw shooting leads to renewed discussion about safety at football games
From Aaron Rodgers to first-round rookies, quarterbacks once again seized the spotlight as teams made their final tune-ups before the regular season.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
The fallout from that kiss at the World Cup winning ceremony has overshadowed Spain's win and sparked a national debate.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
It's a big summer for Connor Brown, who just signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
This was a funny moment Saturday during the Chiefs’ victory over the Browns.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
The Penguins made the biggest trade by acquiring Erik Karlsson while the Maple Leafs signed Auston Matthews to a record deal. How each team fared.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
VANCOUVER — The fans at the CPKC Women's Open don't care, Brooke Henderson is still their favourite. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was greeted with cheers or chants at every hole around Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Sunday as she put together a 4-under 68 round to improve her overall score at the Canadian women's championship to 2 under. Disappointed with her performance at the only LPGA Tour event in Canada, Henderson said she was buoyed by the chants of "Let's go Brooke!" or the i
Kelly Stafford said her husband is having a hard time connecting with his younger Rams teammates because they are on their phones after practice.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Lance gives the Dallas Cowboys the developmental quarterback they've sought for years, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones didn't feel the need for Dak Prescott's approval to make the move. The Cowboys acquired Lance for a fourth-round draft pick in a trade with San Francisco on Friday, a day before the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lance wasn't expected to join the club before the Raiders game. “He gives us an opportunity to do what we would alwa
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.