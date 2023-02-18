Suspect charged in death of officer, pedestrian, K-9 appears in court
Suspect charged in death of officer, pedestrian, K-9 appears in court
Suspect charged in death of officer, pedestrian, K-9 appears in court
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal. Leslie Greenwood has twice been convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2000 deaths of Barry Kirk Mersereau and Nancy Paula Christensen, and twice the convictions were thrown out on appeal. In the most recent ruling in July, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal set aside the convictions a
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
VANCOUVER — A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses. Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault. North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982. Police say it's alleged that Moore committed at least one of these a
Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.
A homeowner found skeletal remains in a shallow grave on his property in 1986, investigators said.
Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Angie Craig released audio of vulgar and threatening phone messages she says she has received since she was attacked last week in the elevator of her apartment building near the Capitol. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the
A US reality TV star is beginning a 6.5 year prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scam that defrauded elderly people out of tens of millions of dollars. Jen Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The telemarketing scheme targeted older and computer illiterate people to sell them "essentially non-existent" services, according to the US Justice Department.
Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. In her presentation, Amy Walsh asserted Theranos still had $350 million in cash and intellectual property worth about $100 million in May 2016 when Holmes fired Balwani as the company's chief operating officer and ended their romantic relationship.
The husband of the American Idol alum was found dead Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE
Miles Bryant, who worked as an officer in Doraville, Georgia, was arrested in connection with the death of missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
The Infowars host has nearly $10m in assets, and his outgoings include childcare, alimony and home upkeep.
More than 200 arrested in human trafficking sting, Florida sheriff says
The home secretary has demanded an "explanation" from police over the decision to reveal details of Nicola Bulley's private life. A source close to Suella Braverman said she was "concerned" by the disclosure of the missing mother-of-two's personal information by Lancashire Police, including that she suffered "some significant issues with alcohol", which had resurfaced over recent months. The Home Office said it was receiving regular updates from the force - and received an explanation on Thursday for "why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation".