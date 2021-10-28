Suspect in attempted kidnapping in Arden-Arcade appears in court

A kidnapping suspect appeared in court Wednesday after a witness stopped her from grabbing a toddler, Sacramento County investigators said. Dedra Gentry, 35, is charged with attempted kidnapping and is being held on a $100,000 bail. She had her arraignment and was appointed a public defender. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said someone called 911 just before 1:15 p.m. on Monday to report the crime in the area of Fulton Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway.