Suspect arrested for Walmart fire in Clovis
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
“My son trusts his teachers,” his mother wrote in a Facebook post.
A British soldier who struck a man with an “elbow to the jaw” in a bar fight has been charged with second degree murder in Canada, police said.
Video showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after she was accused of causing a disturbance during the show. Boebert was accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance” during the September 10 performance at Buell Theatre, according to an incident report, and was eventually escorted out of the theater, the video showed. According to the incident report, ushers first attempted to inform Boebert of several complaints from other people in attendance for allegedly causing a disturbance. The footage was obtained by Scripps News and Denver7.
Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was killed in January on a crosswalk after she was struck by a patrol car
The boy was in the room with the body “for several hours,” detectives say.
The "Single Soon" singer sneered at Chris Brown’s nomination The post Selena Gomez Says She’ll ‘Never Be a Meme Again’ After Her VMA Reactions Go Viral appeared first on TheWrap.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
A man and woman have been sentenced for their roles in the killing of a young mother of three from Athabasca, Alta.In April 2019, 25-year-old Nature Duperron was robbed and kidnapped by a group of people in Edmonton. Pinned to the floor of a truck, she was driven hundreds of kilometres west of the city. She was forcibly injected with fentanyl before being left to die outside of Hinton, Alta."These were brutal and senseless crimes amounting to a prolonged torture of an innocent victim who thought
Stephen Hardy used his teenage victim as a ‘puppet or sex object’, the judge said during sentencing.
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised rel
“They used their power for their own profit and their own gain.”
Surrey PoliceThe five living children of a man who fled to Pakistan before the battered body of his 10-year-old daughter was found by British police weeks ago have been located in their grandfather’s home, according to Pakistani authorities.The children, aged between one and 13 years old, were found during a police raid on Monday in the small city of Jhelum. Their grandfather told Sky News that he had felt a “duty to protect” the children, who had been living with him since being brought to Paki
A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp in July, Toronto police say.The boy was enrolled in a leadership training program at a camp called Jack of Sports from July 17 to July 21, police said in a news release Tuesday. The camp was held at Western Technical Commercial School.Investigators allege that during this time, he repeatedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls.He was arrested and charged with:Three count
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is waiving his right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which he and 18 others are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump's filing is part of the legal maneuvering as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willisseeks to try all 19 defendants together starting next month. Most of the defendants have sought to separate their cases from some or all of the others, with many say
An appeals court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments for later this week on an emergency motion filed by former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, which seeks to pause a lower court's ruling that denied his effort to move his Georgia election interference case to federal court, pending appeal. The court directed oral arguments to occur on Friday morning over Zoom, according to the order late Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the court also granted Meadows' separate request for an expedited appeal, and set an initial briefing schedule on the matter.
Police vehicles could be seen at the terminal where the plane carrying the trio landed.
Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, last November. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf earlier this year.
MONTREAL — A missing man is "almost certainly alive" after he was pronounced dead more than five years ago, Quebec's Court of Appeal reaffirmed in a recent decision. The ruling represents the latest turn in a bewildering series of cases in which the family of Hooshang Imanpoorsaid wrangled with an insurance company over evidence of his survival. The legal squabble has meant that the former Quebec resident, missing for over a decade, has been considered alive, then dead, then alive again within t
A Canadian man has been indicted in a U.S. federal court in St. Louis after being accused of using sleight-of-hand methods to steal more than $64,000 from more than 40 Walmart stores across the U.S. Thirty-seven-year-old Mohsen Akbari was indicted August 16th on one count of wire fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Akbari was arrested on September 5th and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. Authorities allege Akbari entered the U.S. on March 1 from South