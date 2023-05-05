Suspect Arrested in Serbia's Second Mass Shooting in Two Days

A suspect was arrested south of Belgrade, Serbia, following a mass shooting on Friday, May 5, which police said left at least eight people dead and 14 injured. It was the second mass shooting in Serbia in two days.

According to Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested in Kragujevac on Friday morning after an hours-long manhunt.

Local news reported that shootings took place in the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje, and Sepsin, in an area south of Belgrade. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful