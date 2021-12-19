Suspect arrested after man found dead at north Phoenix apartment
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a north Phoenix apartment Saturday.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a north Phoenix apartment Saturday.
Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors are doing their best to deal with the rapidly changing COVID-19 world these days.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after an illegal hit from Brett Connolly.
The Colts took a lead early and Jonathan Taylor iced the win late.
Derrick Lewis became the greatest knockout artist in UFC history Saturday.
The Rams still have 25 players in protocols, but coach Sean McVay thinks they’re “going in the positive direction.”
COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
It has been a wild, chaotic start to Week 15, thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. Dalton Del Don offers up his fantasy sit-start tips to help navigate it all.
Kyrie Irving's season debut may be delayed even longer after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Anthony Davis collapsed in the tunnel in pain on Friday night after taking a shot to the knee against the Timberwolves.
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for the first time since his February accident.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Buck Showalter reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Mets.
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
Baltimore has allowed the most deep completions in the NFL. Will Aaron Rodgers take a shot on Sunday?
Tyron Woodley was out cold.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander created space to hit his winner. Then he created space for his celebration dance. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner. This time, Gilgeous-
The Toronto Six improved it's win streak to three games by getting a 4-0 win on the road against the Minnesota Whitecaps in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday. Michela Cava led the way for the Six with 16:36 in the first period. Emma Woods doubled Toronto's lead in the second. Uxbridge, Ont., native Tori Charron scored her first PHF goal in the third period to make it a 3-0 lead for Toronto. Taylor Woods added another late in the game. Elaine Chuli made 28 saves for the Six. Whitecaps