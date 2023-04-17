Suspect accused of setting fire as distraction during theft at Sacramento County Target

Reuters

When China ended a lengthy border closure in January, e-commerce marketer Tianni Ren immediately began planning a team building trip for her 14 staff to Australia, hoping to see its stunning pink salt lakes that had captivated her on social media. But instead she took her colleagues from the city of Hangzhou to New Zealand after learning Australia was cut from a list of destinations approved by Beijing for group overseas travel, effectively halting a two-decade programme that had helped China dominate Australia's A$45 billion ($30 billion) international tourism market until early 2020. "We asked our tour agent but were told that Australia was not on the group tour list," said Ren, 28, referring to the Approved Destination Status (ADS) that China gives some 60 other countries.