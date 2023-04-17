Suspect accused of setting fire as distraction during theft at Sacramento County Target
A suspected shoplifter is accused of setting a fire inside a North Highlands Target on Saturday to create a distraction, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. "Crews arrived. They had a partially extinguished fire in the paper products aisle. They were able to completely extinguish that fire," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn. Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrested two men suspected of working together in the plot to steal from the store on Madison Avenue near Auburn Boulevard. Kyree Morganstein, 31, was booked on four felony charges, including burglary, grand theft, arson and conspiracy. In addition, Joe Rogers, 51, is accused of conspiring with Morganstein in the retail theft.