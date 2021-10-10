Suspect accused of injuring MCSO deputy shot, injured in Tonopah

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ COMFORT ZONE J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox certainly will be glad to be back home for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Rays with the best-of-five matchup tied at 1-all. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe might not mind, either. Lowe batted .455 (10 for 22) with eight walks at Fenway Park this season and is a career .444 hitter in Boston, where the next two games of the ALDS will be played. In 16 games in Boston, he’