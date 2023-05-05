Suspect in 2013 shooting at Boston hospital changes plea
Raymond Wallace, who is accused of staging a violent escape attempt at a Boston hospital nearly 10 years ago, entered a guilty plea Friday in the case.
The main instigator involved in an unprecedented case of wife-sharing rape incidents was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.
Prosecutors reportedly working to establish if former president attempted to hide documents at Florida home
Shooter kills his mother, grandmother and a McDonald’s worker in rural town south of Atlanta
REUTERS/Igor RussakA young man and woman from Russia’s Krasnodar region were brutally killed on their way home from work by a trio of former prison inmates that reportedly includes a violent criminal freed by the notorious Wagner Group to fight in the war against Ukraine.Demyan Kevorkyan would be at least the third ex-Wagner inmate in less than two months to be accused of committing murder after receiving a pardon from the group and returning home.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced Wedne
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation. The commission said Thursday that it opened the probe on its own initiative after learning in the media about the case involving a two-year-old girl. La Tribune reported Wednesday that a daycare worker in the Quebec City region discovered while changing a girl's diaper that her clitoris had been removed — a practice that since 1997
Four Proud Boys members, including the former leader, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their role in the Capitol riot.
The victim’s body was found in north Phoenix desert the day after she went out to exercise
GoFundMeOklahoma cops confirmed Wednesday that the convicted rapist Jesse McFadden massacred his wife, her three kids, and two teenage girls, revealing that he killed each victim by shooting them in the head before he turned the gun on himself. All six had between one to three gunshot wounds in their head, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told the Associated Press, providing chilling new insight into the shocking crime. Previously, cops had remained mum on what happened over the weekend, with
Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa’s partner Divimara Lamar Nava brought him donuts from a local store and helped plot escape, say officials
A “monster” who murdered eight people and injured 13 more in Serbia’s second mass shooting in a week will never be free from jail, Aleksandar Vučić, the country’s president, pledged on Friday as he unveiled tough new gun control laws.
A person is in custody after an eight-year-old girl died following a hit and run outside Central Public School in Burlington, Ont., police said. According to Halton regional police, Jayne Hounslow had just gotten out of her parent's car around 5: 30 p.m. Wednesday and was crossing a driveway to enter the school's east entrance when a white SUV struck her as it was exiting the parking lot. "The SUV exited the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street," said a police news releas
A 75-year-old Cape Breton man will spend at least the next eight years behind bars after admitting he killed his wife by strangulation. Gregory James Dilney pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February and received an automatic life sentence for killing his wife Brenda in the couple's home in Howie Centre, N.S., on March 5, 2021. On Friday, prosecution and defence lawyers submitted a joint recommendation that would make Dilney eligible for parole after 10 years in prison, less two years fo
Clarence Thomas may be in the headlines, but he's far from the only the justice who is facing scrutiny.
The Washington County attorney calls it a "brutal and shameful" act. Two teenage boys in Blair stand accused of sexually assaulting their friend, and another is charged with recording it. We caution — the allegations are difficult to read.
The 45-year-old Alabama man was a father and grandfather.
A former discipline committee chair for the College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick has been found guilty of sexually abusing a patient almost seven years ago. A decision issued last month says Moncton massage therapist Joshua Lutes committed professional misconduct by having sex with a patient. A three-member panel discipline committee of the college issued the decision, which orders Lutes to pay a $2,500 fine. It also revoked his massage therapist membership and barred him from seeking
Fox NewsFox News host Greg Gutfeld placed responsibility for the death of homeless man Jordan Neely not on the ex-Marine who allegedly put him in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train Monday, but on George Floyd and the “emasculation of the police.”Neely, who was autistic, according to his father, had a “documented mental health history with police,” The Daily News reported, as well as an active warrant for felony assault charges.Neely was subdued after he asked for food, threw his jacket
The verdict bookends one of the government’s highest-profile cases against leaders of two extremist groups that flooded D.C. in late 2020.
The tense exchange between host Lawrence Jones and academic Jason Nichols came as New Yorkers protested the killing of an unhoused man in a subway car.
A Nova Scotia man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to nine years in prison following his arrest last month near the U.S. border in Manitoba. In April, investigators with the Winkler Police Service in Winkler, Man. — a city about five kilometres north of the U.S. border — received information that there were two hitchhikers in the area and that one was from Nova Scotia. The previous day, officers in that city had located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Nova S