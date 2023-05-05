Suspect in 2013 shooting at Boston hospital changes plea

The Daily Beast

GoFundMeOklahoma cops confirmed Wednesday that the convicted rapist Jesse McFadden massacred his wife, her three kids, and two teenage girls, revealing that he killed each victim by shooting them in the head before he turned the gun on himself. All six had between one to three gunshot wounds in their head, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told the Associated Press, providing chilling new insight into the shocking crime. Previously, cops had remained mum on what happened over the weekend, with