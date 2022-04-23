Survivors Guided Through Rubble After Deadly Strike in Odesa

Ukrainian officials said at least six civilians were killed and 18 people were wounded when a Russian missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, April 23.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said a three-month-old child was among the dead.

This footage from Ukraine’s State Security Service (SES) shows emergency crews battling fires at the site and helping people evacuate the damaged building.

In a press release issued by the Odesa City Council, Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov called the Russian attackers “inhumane” and noted that the attack came as city prepared for Easter Sunday, which for Orthodox Christians fell the following day, on April 24. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful