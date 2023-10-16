Survival Tips for Busy Moms | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

Mark Goddard, an actor best known for playing Major Don West in the 1960s television show “Lost in Space,” has died. He was 87. He died Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts, of pulmonary fibrosis, his son told John The New York Times. Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson on “Lost In Space,” wrote a tribute to his “beloved friend and brother” for 59 years on Facebook. Mumy said he spoke to Goddard on his birthday in July and realized he’d likely never see or speak to him again. “Mark was a truly fine