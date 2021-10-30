Survey shows 52% of LGBTQIA+ youth reported bullying

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo walked off the court after the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics back in August, proudly having draped the U.S. flag over his shoulders, and asked a question on his way toward the winning locker room. “Where’s my banner?” He’ll never have to ask that again. The Heat hang banners to commemorate when members of the team win Olympic gold medals, and Adebayo’s was unveiled Friday night in a ceremony at halftime of Miami’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. His is the fi