WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Two Johns Hopkins University graduates are working to curb cervical cancer cases with what they're calling a smart tampon. It started with an assignment in business class to use artificial intelligence to address a challenge in health care. Haley Hoaglund and Madeline Howard knew exactly what they wanted to take on. Women are encouraged to get Pap smears to screen for cancer every three years, but many times, that doesn't happen. Thousands of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. The smart tampon is still just a concept, but the idea is that a tampon-shaped device with screening technology can provide a preliminary screening and inform the user if she needs to go to a doctor for a Pap smear.