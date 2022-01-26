Surveillance Footage Captures Theft of $10,000 Worth of Wild Game From Edmonton Butcher Shop

Surveillance footage captured by a butcher shop in Edmonton, Alberta, shows two burglars breaking into a locked meat cooler at their facility on Sunday, January 23, and stealing wild game carcasses worth an estimated $10,000, the shop said.

Video filmed by Real Deal Meats shows the alleged thieves using an angle grinder and hammer to force their way in.

Alicia Boisvert, the store’s co-owner, said the cooler was filled with $10,000 worth of wild game, including elk and deer cuts, CTV News reported.

The shop owners are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the thieves and are offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to the return of the meat, they wrote in a Facebook post. Credit: Real Deal Meats via Storyful