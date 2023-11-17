'It's surreal,': Grafton High School football team heads to state for first time since 1984
For the first time since the Reagan administration, Grafton's high school's football team is going to the state finals.
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Herman said she "was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods" in the new filing
Tendulkar is huge on social media, with more than 39 million followers on X and another 44 million on Instagram.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
The slap shot is going the way of the dinosaur, which isn't a surprise to those who play at the highest level.
With the help of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, The Benjamin School's boys golf team won a fourth Florida High School state championship.
The host is done playing nice with folks who voluntarily leave the game.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg 'expressed his remorse and disappointment' after a locker-room theft at the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
Brooke Henderson loves breaking records and this week she's got a dubious one hanging over her head. Since 2016, no LPGA Tour player has won the opening tournament of the season and then won a second title in the same year. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., kicked off 2023 with a victory at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 22 and is in the field at this week's CME Group Tour Championship, the climax of the professional women's golf season, still looking for her second win of
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
Australia booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece against in-form hosts India with a three-wicket win over South Africa.
There’s going to be an opening on Chicago Fire‘s ambulance. Again. Kara Killmer will return to the NBC drama in Season 12 — but it will be her last year as paramedic Sylvie Brett, TVLine has learned. The exact timetable/episode for her exit has not been revealed yet. Killmer joined Fire in the Season 3 …
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Thompson suffered a pair of injuries against the Bruins on Tuesday night, but it was a blocked shot off his glove that will likely keep him out long-term.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
India reach the World Cup final by holding off New Zealand on a memorable night in Mumbai that included Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th one-day international century.