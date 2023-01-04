In surprise upset, moderate Jason Stephens snatches Ohio House Speaker position

Reuters Videos

STORY: London Zoo carries out its annual animal count The audit will take almost a week to complete(Dan Simmonds / Zoological operations manager, London Zoo)''We're going to be counting in the region of 14,000 animals and nearly 400 species so a huge undertaking for the keepers here and something that's really important for us to complete each year.''Many new additions arrived in 2022, including a western lowland gorilla and two tiger cubs'In 2022 we've had some new arrivals here at London Zoo, probably the star of the show has been Kiburi, a silverback western lowland gorilla who has been introduced to our resident gorillas here and has been a massive hit with all of the visitors at London Zoo who have come to see him. In terms of breeding at the zoo itself, we've had a couple of Sumatran tiger cubs born which is really important because Sumatran tigers are one of the most endangered cat species on the planet.”