Surging Dolphins look to pounce on Bengals

Let's get into games I'm watching this week. All right, the very first one is Dolphins versus Bengals. And I know there's this trend of me always naming the Dolphins game of the week as the game I'm watching, but the Dolphins are a fun team to watch right now. And I'm constantly trying to see them prove themselves. They're the number one team in the AFC. And if you look at some of these power rankings, they're the number one team in the league, but that's for those respective power rankings. That may not be my opinion, necessarily, but that's just what some of the people in the league and the media are saying right now.

And look, one of the bigger tests that the Dolphins ran into were the Baltimore Ravens, and they got into a shootout and looked good with them. Then the next test was the damn Buffalo Bills, and Buffalo Bills have been bullying people when they run into them. And the Miami Dolphins looked just fine against those guys.

If the Miami Dolphins come out here and beat the Cincinnati Bengals, we're going to have to have some longer discussions about the Miami Dolphins as contenders in this whole thing. The AFC is scary. But on the other side, there's the Bengals. The Bengals had a rough Week One and Week Two, but I do think Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and that cast of super-talented dudes on offense, they're going to get it back going.

If I had to make a prediction, I keep betting against the damn Dolphins, man. But hey, I'm not going to do it again. I've got the Dolphins beating the Cincinnati Bengals. I think that Bengals offensive line is a problem, and we'll cross that road whenever we get there Thursday. It's the Thursday night game? Yes, that's the Thursday night game. So we'll see what happens Thursday. We'll come back next week and talk about it.