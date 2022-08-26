Surfing UK striker takes picket line to the sea

STORY: More than 1,900 workers at the Port of Felixstowe started the strike on Sunday (August 21) in a dispute over pay.

Drone video captured footage of the striker carrying the flag of the union representing the workers, Unite, aboard an e-foil board as he surfed by the container port on Wednesday (August 24).

The person who filmed the video, also a striking worker, wanted to remain anonymous but told Reuters it was hoped the video would serve as a symbol of "united strength, positivity and awareness of our cause" and help to "raise the spirits of our colleagues at this time".