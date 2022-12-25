Surfing Santas brave the cold to catch some waves

STORY: The surfing Santas, many in wet suits, took to the waves as they took part in the annual Christmas Eve event, cheered on by a crowd of onlookers.

Since its inception, the Cocoa Beach Surfing Santas event has raised more than $300,000 for two local non-profits: Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.

The Grind for Life organization provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families when traveling long distances to doctors and hospitals, and the Florida Surf Museum preserves and documents all aspects of the unique history and culture of Florida surfing through exhibits and events.