Surfers Rescue Elderly Man Swept Away by Heavy Current at Sydney Lagoon

A group of surfers rescued an elderly man from surging floodwaters at Dee Why Lagoon on February 21, after a period of heavy rain hit Sydney.

This footage, taken by drone photographer Simon Peters, shows a group of surfers rush to help the struggling man as an intense current sweeps them out of the lagoon into the sea. Other onlookers joined the effort and helped aid him to safety.

“Everything happened super quick, we just got a wash out, we tried to keep his head up,” one of the surfers told local media. Credit: Simon Peters via Storyful