'Surfers Against Sewage' Mark G7 Summit With Falmouth Paddle-Out Environmental Protest

Hundreds of surfers took part in a “paddle-out protest” action at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, England, near the site of the G7 Summit, on June 12.

“It’s time to send a message to the world leaders attending the G7 Summit,” event organisers said. “We are facing ocean and climate emergency and drastic action needs to happen now.”

The event was organised by Surfers Against Sewage and involved those on board forming a large circle on the water.

The action was one of a number of environmental protests taking place in Falmouth on Saturday; a group from a Catholic aid agency for England and Wales also held a protest, on the beach. Credit: @jordanwoodsy via Storyful