Surfer Joined By Dolphins Gliding Through Waves in Noosa, Queensland

An Australian couple had company in the water as they caught some waves in Tea Tree Bay in Noosa, Queensland, when a pod of dolphins joined them for some fun.

Michael Goettinger captured footage of the interaction and posted the video to Instagram.

In this video, Goettinger can be seen surfing through waves. He catches a dolphin breaching getting up close underwater.

A pair of dolphins then glide through the water just in front of his surfboard as he approaches the beach in the bay. Credit: Michael Goettinger via Storyful