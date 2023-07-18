Surfboard-Biting Sea Otter in Santa Cruz Sends Wildlife Officials Into a Spin

A sea otter in Santa Cruz, California, was seen evading wildlife officials on July 15, as the US Fish and Wildlife Service said the animal had been “aggressively approaching people and biting surfboards.”

Mark Woodward, who recorded video of the unsuccessful capture involving a surfboard, and shared it to his Twitter page @NativeSantaCruz, said the animal hopped on the board “for multiple rides”, only to jump off so wildlife officials “could do it again.”

Local news reported the animal had at least four encounters this summer with surfers and was known to “bite, scratch and get on top of surfboards.”

US Fish and Wildlife Service said that while the female southern sea otter was “exhibiting concerning and unusual behaviors,” euthanasia and other lethal methods were not being considered.

Instead, the agency said it would eventually plan to rehome the animal in a zoo or aquarium.

“Southern sea otters are listed as federally threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and are “also protected under the Marine Mammal Act and California state law,” the agency added. Credit: @NativeSantaCruz via Storyful