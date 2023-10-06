Surf Pounds Bermuda as Post-Tropical Storm Philippe Impacts Island

Tropical Storm Philippe was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, October 6, as Bermuda government officials said the expected intensity of storm conditions on the island was “significantly reduced.”

Bermuda weather officials ended the tropical storm warning that was in effect for the island, but warned of “sustained winds” that could be “near gale force at times.” A small craft warning was still in effect for the island as of Friday afternoon.

Bermuda government officials said Philippe would still bring strong winds, rip currents, and powerful waves, and urged residents to be cautious on roads.

The National Hurricane Center said the post-tropical cyclone is moving north toward New England and Atlantic Canada, and could bring heavy rainfall and subsequent flash flooding over the weekend.

Footage posted by Robert Walnut on Friday shows rough surf at Astwood Cove in Bermuda. Credit: Robert Walnut via Storyful

