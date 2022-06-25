Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade
On Friday the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion in a 5-4 decision. The court ruled 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law at the heart of the case.
At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves
VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i
MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress
The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t
Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.
Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,
LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's
TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga
Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak
The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.
Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?
Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium