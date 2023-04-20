Supreme Court keeps Mifepristone on market, temporarily
The Supreme Court has extended its stay in a case involving the FDA's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The stay will now last at least two more days.
The Supreme Court has extended its stay in a case involving the FDA's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The stay will now last at least two more days.
Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the hearing
Juan Williams, a liberal commentator who has been friends with Thomas for decades, wrote in The Hill this week that the justice should be probed.
The sheriff said Bundy, who is being sued by the hospital system for defamation, has become “more and more aggressive” toward people serving him with legal documents.
Vladimir Putin visited occupied Ukraine in a trip the Kremlin said happened on Monday. But Putin's own words suggest it took place days earlier.
The Georgia Republican completely derailed a hearing with yet another conspiracy theory, this time about Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Trump says he will 'ban' homeless people and 'arrest' anyone who violates the rulesDonald Trump
OTTAWA — More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike after the country's biggest federal public-sector union and the government failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday evening deadline. Federal departments and agencies have released a list of services that may be disrupted during the strike. Here's an updated list of what services may be affected: Agriculture and Agri-foods Canada: The department says there may be disruptions to call-taking at the Agriculture and Agri-foods Canada contact ce
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled a sweeping package Wednesday that would raise the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion into next year while imposing a long list of Republican priorities, including new spending caps, work requirements for recipients of government aid and others that are sure to be nonstarters for the White House. McCarthy announced that House Republicans were introducing their legislation just as President Joe Biden was taking the stage at a union hall in Maryland to warn of a looming fiscal crisis if Congress fails to take action to raise the debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation's bills. The 320-page “Limit, Save, Grow Act” unleashed by House Republicans has almost no chance of becoming law, but McCarthy is using the legislation as a strategic move, a starting point to draw Biden into negotiations that the White House has, so far, been unwilling to have over the debt crisis.
Rep. Beth Van Duyne had a joint fundraising committee with Rep. George Santos. Her campaign says they never got their share of the money.
During typical election campaigns, reasonable people can disagree about whether a government is competent, its policies are effective or its priorities are in step with society. In Alberta, the United Conservative Party (UCP) government’s actions over the past four years have made it clear: the ongoing provincial election campaign is far from typical. Throughout its time in office, the UCP has shown disregard for the separation of powers and the rule of law.
Noting the enormous controversy surrounding the New York lawmaker, the CNN host said that "when you have no shame, none of that matters."
A supportive housing project approved by Vancouver council last year but held up due to a lawsuit could soon be back on track thanks to the province. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon introduced legislation Tuesday that would circumvent a legal attempt to block the building of a 13-storey development at Arbutus Street and Eighth Avenue. The project is scheduled to create 129 single-occupancy units a block from the terminus to the Millennium Line extension, which is currently under construction. "We a
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to build support for a Republican plan that would demand strict limits to federal spending in return for agreeing to raise the nation's debt limit and stave off an unprecedented U.S. default. But President Joe Biden swiftly swatted down the plan, which would cap much federal spending at increases of 1% a year, as requiring “huge cuts” to programs helping millions of Americans. It was just the latest in what is expected to be
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump must testify before a congressional committee, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat whose office's investigation led to a grand jury indicting Trump in the first criminal charges against a former president, last week sued Republican Representative Jim Jordan to block a subpoena for testimony from the former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will have to find a way to win over these default doubters to leverage GOP demands.
Conservative lawmakers say they’re pushing the bills to protect children. LGBTQ+ advocates say such measures will harm children who are out of the mainstream.
REGINA — A Saskatchewan cabinet minister has apologized aftera public service medal was given to a man who pleaded guilty to domestic assault, but the Opposition New Democrats say it shows a pattern of the provincial government not taking intimate partner violence seriously. "It is not appropriate for someone who is guilty of domestic abuse to receive a medal or an honour from the province," Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a statement Tuesday. Jim Wickett, a former chairman of the Weste
Biden suspended tariffs last June as part of a key pillar of his clean energy policy. The repeal effort is aimed supporting domestic solar manufacturers that have struggled to compete with cheap panels made overseas, often by Chinese companies, though U.S. buyers have spoken against the repeal. The resolution passed the House Ways and Means committee 26 to 13.
A southeastern Oklahoma sheriff's office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed. A statement on the sheriff's office Facebook page, the first public statement since the comments by Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News, does not address the recorded comments about killing journalists and hanging Black people, but calls the situation “com
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee voted Tuesday to kill funding for the largest land conservation project in Wisconsin history, a move that came following concerns about the $15 million purchase of 56,000 acres of forest land that would have been open to both logging and recreational use. Republican lawmakers objected in November to using $4 million from the state's Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to help finance the purchase of the property east of Rhinel