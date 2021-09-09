Suppose.TV - Geek Fix
Suppose.TV helps you decide what streaming services are worth having for you
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run as the streaking Toronto Blue Jays knocked the slumping Yankees out of the AL's top wild-card spot.
Tajon Buchanan added an exclamation-point goal in the second half of a convincing 3-0 win over El Salvador in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday.
Here's all the action that went down at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
What a cannon.
Orioles announcer Kevin Brown dropped one of Michael K. Williams' most famous lines.
Watch as Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo praises slugger Marcus Semien after he homered in three straight games.
Theo Fleury thinks vaccine passports are going to be used by pedophiles to track children.
Paul Levesque won the WWE world championship 14 times during his run as Triple H.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Strahan will have exclusive rights to the former head coach of the "school."
Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime turned Twitter into one giant chant of 'O Canada.'
The offence is coming alive again, but manager Charlie Montoyo credits Toronto's pitching with keeping the team's momentum going.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — The United States was skidding to another World Cup qualifying failure when Antonee Robinson entered, quickly tied the score and celebrated with a backward somersault. The entire game soon flipped. Ricardo Pepi put the U.S. ahead in the 75th minute, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the U.S. rolled past Honduras 4-1 Wednesday night. “I think it’s really important that we did that just to show everyone that at times it’s going to be a hard
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ COUNTING UP Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned runs just once. The Cardinals are the only Dodgers opponent in the National League that Urías has never started against. He faced St. Louis once in relief, throwing a scoreless inning in 2018. With a formidable r
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals on Wednesday night. “We haven't had too many of those types of innings in the last few years," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It took us eight innings to put some at-bats togeth
NEW YORK (AP) — Never fazed, rarely flummoxed, Novak Djokovic is so collected in best-of-five-set matches even when falling behind, as he has done repeatedly at the U.S. Open. No opponent, or the prospect of what's at stake, has been too much to handle. Not yet, anyway. And now he's two wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, along with a men's-record 21st major championship overall. Djokovic ceded the opening set for the third consecutive match at Flushing
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered early, Frankie Montas won his third straight start and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Montas (12-9) allowed one run and six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He had lost his only regular-season appearance against the White Sox last month. Montas benefited from some snazzy defense behind him, too: Oakland turned inning-ending double plays in three of the
Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old who'd never played for the national team before, dug the USMNT out of a big World Cup qualifying hole.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish threw six strong innings to earn his first victory in 11 starts and Adam Frazier had two hits and three RBIs during the eight-run second inning that carried the San Diego Padres to an 8-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The Padres took a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the NL's second wild card. The Reds lost 4-1 at the Chicago Cubs. Darvish's strong outing came one night after the Padres wasted a third straight strong start by lefty Blake Sne