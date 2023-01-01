Supporters ready for Brazil's Lula's inauguration

STORY: Reuters cameras captured people arriving at the Mane Garrincha stadium for a camp to attend the inauguration ceremony. A gigantic Brazil’s flag was also displayed and waved by supporters of the president-elect.

High security is being put in place for the event after fears of some of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters have refused to accept Lula's victory, believing his baseless claims that the October election was stolen.

That has contributed to a tense atmosphere in the capital Brasilia, with riots and a foiled bomb plot last week.

Lula is set to take office on Sunday (January 1). He will take the oath of office for a third, non-consecutive term at a ceremony in Congress.