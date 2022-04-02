Supporters Rally for Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi Ahead of No-Confidence Vote

Supporters of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan rallied in Karachi on Saturday, April 2, to show support for Khan ahead of a no-confidence motion following accusations that he mismanaged the economy.

A National Assembly debate on the motion against Khan was adjourned on March 31 and scheduled to meet again Sunday morning, April 3.

Video streamed via Facebook by Haleem Adil Sheikh, an opposition leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, shows a crowd gathered in Karachi’s Bahadurabad neighborhood on Saturday evening for a “caravan of loyalty” in support of Khan. Credit: Haleem Adil Sheikh via Storyful