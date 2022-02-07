Supporters Pour Into Streets of Dakar After Senegal Wins Africa Cup of Nations

Fans of Senegal’s national soccer team poured into the streets of Dakar on Sunday, February 6, after the country claimed its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal emerged victorious after outlasting Egypt in a penalty shootout that followed a scoreless regulation and extra time. Liverpool star Sadio Mane rifled home the winning penalty, leaving his club teammate Mohamed Salah to watch in despair as the Lions of Teranga celebrated on the field in Youande, Cameroon.

This video, recorded in Dakar, shows jubilant supporters rejoicing in the streets of the Senegalese capital. Credit: Alex Kolker via Storyful