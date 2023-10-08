Supporters of Palestine and Israel Face Off During Protests in New York's Times Square

Groups supporting Palestine and Israel faced off in New York’s Times Square on Sunday, October 8, after a large-scale Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, followed by Israeli counteroffensive measures.

Footage filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows protesters supporting Palestine marching through areas of Midtown holding Palestinian flags, signs urging the United States to end aid to Israel, and signs with slogans such as, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

Counter-protesters supporting Israel gathered in Times Square with Israeli flags and chanted “terrorists” at Palestinian supporters. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful