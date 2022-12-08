Supporters of Ousted Peruvian President March in Lima

Protesters marched in the streets around Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, on December 8, after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was removed from office and arrested the previous day.

Castillo had attempted to dissolve Peru’s congress, which then voted to remove him from office on December 7. Later that day, Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president, making her Peru’s first female president. Castillo was detained for “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to Peru’s Public Ministry.

Video filmed by Abicho Ujukam Mashian, who wrote “strong support for our president Pedro Castillo” in the caption on Instagram, shows people chanting and marching on Jiron Carabaya with Peruvian flags and horns. Credit: Abicho Ujukam Mashian via Storyful