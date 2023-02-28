Supporters of Imran Khan Flood Islamabad Streets as Former PM Arrives for Court Appearances

Supporters of Imran Khan packed roads in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, February 28, as the former prime minister arrived in the city for several court appearances.

Footage recorded by Musa Virk shows supporters throwing flower petals onto a vehicle reported by local media to be Khan’s as it drove down the crowded Srinagar Highway on the outskirts of the city.

Khan was due to appear in court in four separate cases on Tuesday, local media reported.

He was granted bail in Islamabad’s anti-terrorism and banking courts, according to local media.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior fellow member of the PTI political party, accused authorities of playing with Khan’s life by forcing him to appear in courts across Islamabad.

Khan was shot and injured during a convoy in November last year. Credit: Musa Virk via Storyful