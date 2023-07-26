How to support local artists with disabilities on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

July is National Disability Pride Month, and Wednesday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act becoming law in the United States. To celebrate, adults with disabilities are hosting a pop-up shop at the Palladio Folsom Farmer's Market on Wednesday. This is the first time the artists will be selling their handmade work since before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. The artists are coming from UCP of Sacramento and Northern California's adult day program. The non-profit supports over 3,000 children and adults every month with intellectual disabilities.