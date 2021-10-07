Supply chain management lifted Levi -strategist

Analysts expect Levi Strauss to face less supply pressure than peers due to its minimal reliance on Vietnam, an apparel manufacturing hub that has seen several factories close due to COVID-19 outbreaks and lower usage of the congested West Coast port.

"It's going to be very important to listen to as we go through earnings season and see which companies have been able to alter that supply chain enough to be able to keep up with the high level of demand," said Fernandez.