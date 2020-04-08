Supermoon Timelapse Captures Lunar Event Above Lancashire

A Lancashire resident captured stunning footage of a supermoon overnight on April 7 by setting his GoPro to record a timelapse from his bedroom window.

Shafiq Khan, who lives in Blackburn, told Storyful he was surprised to see the supermoon. “I heard somewhere that there was going to be a supermoon, but I didn’t actually know it was last night.”

The moon was the biggest and brightest of the year, according to The Independent, getting as close as 356,907km to Earth over the course of the night.

A supermoon is defined as a new or full moon when it’s as close to the Earth as it comes during its orbit. Credit: Shafiq Khan via Storyful