Supermom snags golf ball midair after toddler's living room swing

Associated Press

Major golf championships are nothing new at Oak Hill. The Donald Ross gem in upstate New York already has hosted three U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup. Oak Hill kept getting so far away from its Ross roots — the club dates to 1901 — that it finally took on a restoration project so thorough it's a wonder any of the 32 players who have played it in the last two PGA Championships will recognize the place.