Supermom snags golf ball midair after toddler's living room swing
We are truly impressed by mom's lightning-quick reflexes! Epic video! Credit: @jacko_golf/IG
Henrik Stenson's astonishingly quick fall from grace in European golf continued on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in less than nine months.
The 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram with a set of photos posing on a tennis court.
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
The Denver Nuggets are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the bubble after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic had yet another formidable performance with 32 points, 12 assists and ...
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The sequencing of the NFL's 2023 schedule created a favorable setup for some figures while leaving others in a tough spot.
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
The former Warriors coach called his Jokić snub a "mistake."
Major golf championships are nothing new at Oak Hill. The Donald Ross gem in upstate New York already has hosted three U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup. Oak Hill kept getting so far away from its Ross roots — the club dates to 1901 — that it finally took on a restoration project so thorough it's a wonder any of the 32 players who have played it in the last two PGA Championships will recognize the place.
An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl. A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.
Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite Forte reportedly failed drug test after race last fall. Hall of Famer says he’ll appeal penalty.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joseph Woll is in line to get the nod in another must-win moment. The rookie goaltender is scheduled to start Game 5 of Toronto's second-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers after putting up a 24-save performance in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory Wednesday night that kept their season alive. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday before the team flew north that Ilya Samsonov remains unavailable with an upper-body injury. Matt Murray is slated to serve as t
It’s not like the Titanic, but full of bears
That it took eight months to learn that Forte was allowed to continue racing despite flunking a drug test shows the sport needs HISA now more than ever.
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
The Suns face personnel and salary-cap issues with few quality assets at their disposal.
Novak Djokovic will have his eyes on a record-breaking 23rd major win when the French Open begins later this month.
Newly elected Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks went before the Heritage Committee on Thursday, telling MPs she sees an "opportunity to reset" the beleaguered governing body. "I strongly believe that we will be in a better place," said Crooks, touting her belief in "trust, transparency and open communication." The former Olympian was the latest Canada Soccer official to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, with the governing body's ongoing labour dispute and past pra